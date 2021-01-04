Eddie Rockets secures approval for refinancing proposal

The group, which has 40 outlets, is operating call-and-collect and online services. 
Staff numbers at the company have fallen to 337. Photo: Leon Farrell/Photocall Ireland.

Mon, 04 Jan, 2021 - 17:56
Gordon Deegan

The impact of the Covid-19 pandemic has resulted in “a significant decline in revenues” for all of the Eddie Rockets restaurants.

New accounts for Eddie Rockets Ireland show it has secured credit approval for a refinancing proposal with its lender as it deals with the pandemic. The refinancing discussions are ongoing, which will “provide essential capital to support the business". 

The group, which has 40 outlets, is battling the latest enforced shutdown for the hospitality industry. It is operating call-and-collect and online services. 

Covid-19 "has resulted in a significant decline in revenues for all of the company’s restaurant locations”, the accounts say. 

"The company has sought to reduce costs where possible, particularly in relation to the rent costs of leased outlets, and has availed of relevant government supports provided to business during this time,” it said. 

The directors say in the accounts it is well placed to return to full trading capacity when the restrictions are lifted. 

It posted a pre-tax loss of €508,905 in 2019 on revenues of around €19m, and lease costs totalled over €1.3m. The loss also takes account of a loan loss provision of €379,490. 

Staff numbers at the Niall Fortune-led company fell to 337, and staff costs declined to €7.2m.

