Aromatics provides the building blocks for the global polyester industry, key to fibres, films and packaging.
Ineos completes buyout of BP petrochemical businesses

Chemicals giant Ineos has bought part of BP’s business. Picture: PA

Fri, 01 Jan, 2021 - 13:24
Alan Jones, PA Industrial Correspondent

Manufacturing giant Ineos has completed a multibillion-pound purchase of petrochemical businesses from BP.

The company has bought BP’s global Aromatics and Acetyls arms for £3.66bn (€4.1bn).

Aromatics provides the building blocks for the global polyester industry, key to fibres, films and packaging.

Acetyls support a wide range of industries in food flavouring and preservation, pharmaceuticals, paints, adhesives and packaging.

Jim Ratcliffe, founder and chairman of Ineos said: “I am very pleased that we have been able to complete the acquisition, which is a logical development of our existing petrochemicals business extending our interest in acetyls and adding a world-leading aromatics business supporting the global polyester industry.”

