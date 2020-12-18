Flutter shares dive after €710m fine

Flutter shares dive after €710m fine

The group, which owns Paddy Power, is expected to appeal the ruling. 

Fri, 18 Dec, 2020 - 17:29
Geoff Percival

Shares in Paddy Power owner Flutter Entertainment tumbled by almost 4% on the back of the betting group being hit with an $870m (€710m) fine in the US.

The fine has been handed down by the Kentucky Supreme Court, which reinstated a previous ruling against North American gambling company Stars Group. 

Flutter acquired Stars earlier this year.

The ruling related to legal disputes surrounding alleged customer losses from online poker games Stars hosted between 2006 and 2011. 

Such disputes were common at that time when a boom in online poker in the US outpaced the laws around it.

Flutter said it is currently “reviewing its position” on the matter with its legal advisors.

The gambling group said it was “wholly surprised” by the ruling and “strongly disputes” the basis of the judgement, which it says runs contrary to the modern US legal precedent. 

It said the ruling was based on a “centuries-old” statute. 

The group is expected to appeal the ruling. 

However, Flutter said that it is confident that any amount it ultimately becomes liable to pay will be “a limited proportion” of the reinstated judgement.

Flutter said its balance sheet remains "robust".

Read More

Virgin Media to refund 100,000 customers €3m following ComReg investigation

More in this section

Coronavirus - Thu May 28, 2020 Dublin Airport seeks to change night-time hours
Business Movers Business Movers
Virgin Media to refund 100,000 customers €3m following ComReg investigation Virgin Media to refund 100,000 customers €3m following ComReg investigation
Flutter shares dive after €710m fine

Kerry Group shares jump on talk of sale of consumer foods division

READ NOW

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices