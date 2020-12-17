Virgin Media to refund 100,000 customers €3m following ComReg investigation

Virgin Media Ireland is to repay 100,000 of its customers €3 million in refunds following a ComReg investigation into post-cancellation charges.

The average refund amount due to customers €33.

The ComReg investigation found that Virgin was continuing to charge its customers after services were cancelled and failed to "proactively refund customers," instead retaining the monies in inactive accounts.

ComReg’s investigation concluded that Virgin Media retained these credits contrary to Sections 45(1)(a)(ii) and 45(1)(b) of the Communications Regulation Act 2002.

Following its investigation, ComReg informed Virgin Media that it intended to seek a High Court restraining order, under Section 46(1) of the Act, requiring Virgin Media to cease this practice.

On December 16, Virgin Media provided formal commitments to ComReg which, will see over €3 million refunded to affected Virgin customers by March 31.

Virgin Media will also review all other credits on any inactive accounts and refund those credits to customers by the end of June 2021.

In a statement, Virgin Media said it takes regulatory compliance "extremely seriously" and it is their position that they are "in full compliance with all our regulatory obligations."

"Virgin Media has proactively co-operated with ComReg throughout this entire process and we note the investigation has now concluded."