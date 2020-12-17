Dalata counts the Covid cost ahead of 'harshest' new year for hotels

Ireland’s largest hotel operator has warned that the outlook for 2021 remains “uncertain”, while an industry group has said hotels and guesthouses around the country are braced for a “bleak” winter and are facing into their harshest new year period ever.

Shares in the Dalata Hotel Group – which owns the Clayton and Maldron chains – dipped after it said trading in the second half of this year had been continually disrupted by Covid restrictions, and that uncertainty surrounds its overall outlook and opening dates for new hotels.

Dalata’s shares have fallen by around 33% in the past 12 months, with its market value falling from €1bn to just under €850m.

However, Dalata — which made a near €71m loss in the first half of the year — said its full-year earnings should be marginally better than expected. Analysts are expecting adjusted earnings to be above current consensus forecasts of €16m.

Dalata also said it remains in strong financial health, with current cash and undrawn debt amounting to €293m.

However, the Irish Hotels Federation said the industry’s short-term prospects remain bleak, with December occupancy levels at a historic low of just 25% and latest booking levels for January and February standing at 8% and 6%, respectively.

Chief executive Tim Fenn said the Government must not renege on its budget commitments to the hotels sector and must review the operation of its Covid Restrictions Support Scheme, which currently excludes hotels.

“The easing of inter-county travel has led to a marginal increase in bookings over the past week," he said.

"While any increase is very welcome, hotels are still experiencing a dramatic fall in business levels, when compared to the 60% reached in December last year.”