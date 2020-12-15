Green Rebel Marine to expand operations with €1.5 million investment in survey aircraft

Cork-based offshore windfarm service company Green Rebel Marine has announced the €1.5 million purchase of a DA42 multi-purpose aircraft to conduct aerial surveys off the Irish coast.

The new aircraft will be based at Cork Airport and will result in the creation of fifteen new jobs.

The purchase of the aircraft makes the Cork company the only domestic Irish company offering digital aerial surveys for offshore wind development companies.

Green Rebel Marine was founded earlier this year by Cork businessman Pearse Flynn to service the future needs of offshore wind farms. The company has already acquired Crosshaven Boatyard in County Cork, and the first in a fleet of survey vessels, the Bibby Athena.

The twin engined DA42 MPP is rated as best in class in terms of fuel efficiency and emissions, and is equipped with high-performance aerial cameras to conduct ecological surveys.

The company said plans for offshore wind farms are at an advanced stage with a number of potential fixed and floating operators examining sites along the coast from Dundalk to Cork and beyond, the construction of which will not only increase Ireland’s ability to produce renewable energy but will also create a new sector dedicated to servicing their operation.

“Off-shore energy is part of the green revolution, however, the granting of licences for these wind farms is dependent on detailed surveys of the ocean to catalogue the ecology of the target areas,” Sarah Kandrot, Head of Aerial Surveys with Green Rebel Marine, explained.

“The purchase of this aircraft means that large sections can be digitally surveyed over a shorter period of time, with the aircraft flying at heights that will not disturb birds or marine megafauna.”

“Ultimately, the information we compile will ensure that offshore wind farms are built in the best locations to protect the ecology of the ocean.”

The Green Rebel Marine aircraft will be permanently based at Cork Airport once it enters full-time operation early next year.

Niall MacCarthy, Managing Director at Cork Airport, said 2020 has been “a tough year” and recovery and jobs will be the theme for 2021.

“An aircraft based with us in Cork which helps create new jobs particularly in the green energy sector is very welcome.”