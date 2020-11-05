Cork-based Green Rebel Marine becomes partners with Fisheries Liaisons Ltd

Green Rebel Marine, a new Cork company established to service the future needs of offshore wind farms, has announced a new strategic partnership with Fisheries Liaisons Ltd.

In September, Green Rebel Marine announced plans to create a base in Crosshaven, Co Cork and the acquisition of Crosshaven Boatyard. The company plans to create 80 jobs in Cork over the next two years.

The new partnership is seen as being "a key factor” in communicating with the wider marine and fishing community as development of offshore wind farms picks up pace.

The relationship between Fisheries Liaisons Limited and Green Rebel Marine is designed to "ensure coastal communities are consulted with in advance of any work, and fully informed of the latest developments involving wind farm operations."

Plans for offshore wind farms are at an advanced stage with a number of potential fixed and floating operators examining sites along the coast from Dundalk in County Louth, to the Cork coast and beyond. Their construction will not only increase Ireland’s ability to produce renewable energy, it will also create an entire new sector dedicated to servicing their operation.

Pearse Flynn said his aim is to create a one-stop-shop between the fishing sector, their communities and the energy companies looking to place wind farms in Irish territorial waters.

Pearse Flynn of Green Rebel Marine, who is originally from East Cork, said having come from a fishing community he really appreciates the importance of the industry to livelihoods around the coast.

"The roll-out of offshore wind will cross with the fishing industry at a number of points, and this new relationship with Fisheries Liaisons Ltd will mean that fishermen and their representative organisations will be kept in the loop at all times."

"We aim to create a one-stop-shop between the fishing sector, their communities, and the energy companies looking to place wind farms in Irish territorial waters. This new sector will create jobs and secure the future of our coastal communities.”

Fisheries Liaison Limited has three full-time staff, who will be based from the headquarters of Green Rebel Marine in Crosshaven, Co Cork.

Mark O’Reilly of Fisheries Liaisons Ltd said this is an opportunity for the group to grow the team and provide "a better service to the stakeholders concerned with this developing industry."

"We can now expand our presence on the ground and provide even more efficient support," he said.

Joining forces with Green Rebel Marine provides the platform we need to safeguard our fishing communities whilst enabling the development of offshore renewable energy towards a greener future for all.

"With energy companies now looking to place infrastructure at sea, we need to ensure that there is advance engagement at every turn and that the fishing communities know they can rely on us to both listen and to convey their opinions in a timely and meaningful way.”