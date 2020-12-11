440 jobs to be lost at Viatris’ Dublin plant

US pharmaceutical company Viatris is to close its manufacturing plant in Dublin as part of a “restructuring initiative” which is set to result in the loss of 440 jobs by 2022.

Viatris, which was recently created by Pfizer combining drugs made by its Upjohn unit in Cork and rival drugmaker Mylan, is to shut down its plant in Baldoyle over the next two years.

In a statement, Viatris said the "restructuring initiative" is intended to reduce the company's cost base by at least $1bn by the end of 2024 or sooner, with a significant portion of the reduction expected to be achieved within the first two years.

Through the restructuring process, the company expects to close, downsize, or divest up to 15 manufacturing facilities globally with up to 20% of its global workforce of approximately 45,000 impacted.

Viatris has announced five of the sites that will be impacted, including the Baldoyle plant, though the group's Irish operations in Galway and Cork are not thought to be affected at this time.

Commenting on the announcement, Tánaiste and employment minister Leo Varadkar said it was “really devastating news” for those working in Viatris and their families.

“It has been an exceptionally difficult year for everyone. This will come as another blow, especially so close to Christmas.”

The Tánaiste said that he has been assured that there will be no immediate reductions and that the majority of the workforce will remain employed until late 2022.

“The Government will make all necessary State assistance available to the workers and we will work across Government to help all workers to find new jobs and education and training opportunities when the reductions are made," he said.

"I understand that the company will be offering their staff enhanced redundancy and have committed to working with the IDA to find an alternative for the site.”