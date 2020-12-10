MSD expansion to create 240 jobs at Meath site

MSD currently employs 2,700 people in the State
MSD said co-locating the new facility beside an existing plant will significantly accelerate the time it takes to bring a medicine to market benefiting patients world-wide

Thu, 10 Dec, 2020 - 14:04
Nicole Glennon

Pharmaceutical giant MSD is building a new manufacturing facility at its recently acquired facility in Dunboyne, Co. Meath, creating an estimated 140 jobs by 2025.

Additionally, the existing MSD Dunboyne Biologics facility expects to hire approximately 100 new employees within the coming year.

In a statement, MSD said co-locating the new facility beside an existing plant will “support greater innovation and collaboration between MSD’s research and manufacturing teams, which will significantly accelerate the time it takes to bring a medicine to market benefiting patients worldwide.” 

Planning and design of the facility will commence immediately, with the aim of completing construction and commencing operations in 2023.

Commenting on the announcement, IDA Ireland CEO Martin Shanahan said: “Today’s announcement by MSD is proof of the company following through on its intention, after the acquisition of the site in September, to further develop its operations there.” 

“This expansion positions the Dunboyne Biologics Camp to become an integral part of the company’s global operations as it prepares to meet increasing global demand for its products."

"It shows real commitment to, and confidence in Co. Meath and the wider Mid-East Region, and in Ireland," he finished.

MSD is one of the country’s leading healthcare companies and currently employs 2,700 employees across six sites in Tipperary, Cork, Carlow, Meath and Dublin.

In August, the group announced it was seeking to expand its site in Ballydine, Co. Tipperary, leading to the creation of over 200 short-term roles and 20 long-term roles.

MSD plans to expand its Tipperary facility creating new jobs

