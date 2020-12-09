Tesco shareholders and staff pension fund to get total €8.2bn payout in February    

Shareholders in Tesco can look forward to a £5bn (€5.5bn) windfall in the new year, while its staff pension fund will also get a £2.5bn boost, after the group said it would complete the sale of its Asian businesses next week.

Tesco had first agreed to sell its businesses in Thailand and Malaysia in March.

Britain’s biggest retailer, which vies for the top slot in Ireland too, said Thailand's CP Group was satisfied with the approval notice from Thailand’s regulators.

“This sale allows us to focus on our businesses across Europe and to continue delivering for customers, make a significant contribution to our pension deficit and return value to shareholders,” said Tesco chief executive Ken Murphy.

Tesco plans to return about £5bn of the proceeds to shareholders via a special dividend, together with a share consolidation, and will also put £2.5bn into its pension fund.

Special dividend

The special dividend is expected to be paid around February 26, conditional on shareholder approval at a meeting around February 11.

Last week, Tesco said it would pay back to the British government £585m of Covid-19 business rates relief, which prompted rivals to do the same.

Mr Murphy said the decision to return the relief was “completely disconnected” to its plans to pay a special dividend.

While Britain’s three major quoted retailers – Tesco, Sainsbury’s and Morrisons – have performed well during the pandemic, their share prices have not.

“We see strong value in UK supermarkets, manifested in fulsome [free cash flow] yields that if equity markets do not value then acquirers will,” said Shore Capital analyst Clive Black.

• Reuters