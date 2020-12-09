€1.5m Aldi contract a sweet deal for Limerick bakery

Family-run Twomeys Bakery will add twelve new jobs
€1.5m Aldi contract a sweet deal for Limerick bakery

The new 12-month contract will see Twomeys Bakery supplying Aldi stores with Apple Tart, Fruit Scones, Apple Sponge and Apple Crumble. Photographed are: Peter Bough, Buying Director, Aldi and Eileen Twomey, Director, Twomeys Bakery. Picture: Daragh Mc Sweeney/Provision

Wed, 09 Dec, 2020 - 10:32
Nicole Glennon

Limerick-based Twomeys Bakery has signed a new €1.5 million deal with Aldi Ireland.

The new 12-month contract will see Twomeys Bakery supplying Aldi’s 145 Irish stores with Apple Tart, Fruit Scones, Apple Sponge and Apple Crumble under Aldi’s own-brand Grainne’s Bakery range.

Based in Dromcollogher, Co. Limerick, the family-run bakery will add twelve new jobs to its current team of 44, with plans to increase the bakery’s size and capacity next year.

Twomeys Bakery, which was founded in 1901, has been run for three generations by the Twomey family and began working with Aldi in late 2019.

John Curtin, Aldi Group Buying Director, said the bakery’s products have been “a fantastic success” with Aldi shoppers over the last number of months and they see the new contract as “the start of a long-term partnership with room for further growth.” 

Eileen Twomey, Director of Twomeys Bakery, said: “Our partnership with Aldi has been a huge boost to our business. It has allowed us to employ more people locally at a time when people and businesses across the country are facing serious challenges." 

"Our team is delighted to be producing breads and cakes for one of Ireland’s leading retailers."

Read More

€10m for Munster firms as Venture Capital funding sees 41% jump despite Covid-19

More in this section

Asda equal pay court case Competition probe launched into £6.8bn takeover of Asda
New Facebook London office Facebook Ireland records revenues of €94m per day
Amazon staff payrise VAT, custom duties, import fees: Amazon warns of charges for Irish customers after Brexit
munster businessalditwomeys bakery
Coronavirus - Tue Dec 8, 2020

NI businesses need Brexit clarity – O’Neill

READ NOW

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices