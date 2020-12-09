€1.5m Aldi contract a sweet deal for Limerick bakery

Limerick-based Twomeys Bakery has signed a new €1.5 million deal with Aldi Ireland.

The new 12-month contract will see Twomeys Bakery supplying Aldi’s 145 Irish stores with Apple Tart, Fruit Scones, Apple Sponge and Apple Crumble under Aldi’s own-brand Grainne’s Bakery range.

Based in Dromcollogher, Co. Limerick, the family-run bakery will add twelve new jobs to its current team of 44, with plans to increase the bakery’s size and capacity next year.

Twomeys Bakery, which was founded in 1901, has been run for three generations by the Twomey family and began working with Aldi in late 2019.

John Curtin, Aldi Group Buying Director, said the bakery’s products have been “a fantastic success” with Aldi shoppers over the last number of months and they see the new contract as “the start of a long-term partnership with room for further growth.”

Eileen Twomey, Director of Twomeys Bakery, said: “Our partnership with Aldi has been a huge boost to our business. It has allowed us to employ more people locally at a time when people and businesses across the country are facing serious challenges."

"Our team is delighted to be producing breads and cakes for one of Ireland’s leading retailers."