NI businesses need Brexit clarity – O’Neill

NI businesses need Brexit clarity – O’Neill
Michelle O’Neill said that ‘clarity must be achieved’ (Liam McBurney/PA)
Tue, 08 Dec, 2020 - 15:30
Michael McHugh, PA

Businesses in Northern Ireland need clarity around Brexit, a Stormont leader has said.

Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill said she was closely watching the culmination of the trade talks between the UK and the EU.

Boris Johnson has warned that negotiations with the European Union on a deal were proving “very tricky” ahead of a crunch meeting with Brussels’ top official.

Ms O’Neill said: “Four-and-a-half years after the Brexit debate started our businesses, individuals and partners and society does not have clarity around what happens next.

“That clarity must be achieved.

“It is the only way that people can plan for the future.”

Talks have faltered on the issues of fishing rights, the “level playing field” measures aimed at preventing the UK undercutting the EU on standards and state subsidies, and the way that any deal would be governed.

Sinn Féin vice-president Ms O’Neill added: “We remain vigilant throughout today and tomorrow as we await the outcome of talks.”

Read More

Brexit: Agreement made 'in principle' on Northern Ireland protocol

The British Prime Minister said he was still hopeful about reaching a deal but it was proving “very, very difficult” to make progress.

Later this week, Mr Johnson will head to Brussels for face-to-face talks with European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen in an attempt to salvage a deal, with time running out before the current trading arrangements expire at the end of the month.

A total of 32 business and civic organisations in Northern Ireland have come together to call for an agreement.

They include retailers, trade unionists, farmers, industrialists and members of the hospitality industry.

They said: “We want to remind them of their commitments to the people of Northern Ireland, notably in the preamble to the  Northern Ireland Protocol.

“The conclusion of a comprehensive Free Trade Agreement with customs facilitations is essential to avoiding expensive post-transition trade frictions for Northern Ireland which will make our businesses less competitive, will lead to job losses and cause cost rises that will affect the most economically vulnerable in our society.”

The business leaders added: “Our households have less than half of the discretionary income of Great Britain households so these cost rises will be a standard of living issue.”

The Protocol is designed to keep Northern Ireland following some of the EU Single Market rules on goods and prevent the establishment of a hard border on the island of Ireland.

Read More

Fuel retailer tops latest tax defaulters list as €11.7m in settlements remain unpaid

More in this section

New Facebook London office Facebook Ireland records revenues of €94m per day
Greencoat Renewables raises €125m in oversubscribed share placing Greencoat Renewables raises €125m in oversubscribed share placing
Flipdish deliver 200 new jobs as Covid-19 fuels increased demand Flipdish deliver 200 new jobs as Covid-19 fuels increased demand
ulsterpa-source#brexitplace: ukplace: northern ireland
Asda equal pay court case

Competition probe launched into £6.8bn takeover of Asda

READ NOW

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices