Business Movers

Here is a selection of people starting new roles with National Business Machines, Data Solutions, Liberty Seguros, Teagasc, Auxilion and The Everyman.

Don Mullins has recently been promoted to sales director with National Business Machines, the Cork-based Irish Channel Partner for Xerox; NBM has seen a big increase in demand for apps and touchless printing solutions. With NBM for ten years and sales manager for the past three years, Don is now responsible for a sales team of seven, located across the various offices in Cork, Limerick, Waterford and Portlaoise. He is relishing the challenge of his new role in the current climate and is working closely with the newly appointed account managers to actively seek out covid-friendly solutions for their clients. A keen sportsman, Don has represented Munster in tennis at various age levels over the years. He is also an enthusiastic golfer and is very involved in rugby with Cork Constitution FC.

Brian Davis has been appointed as group sales director for the data centres division of specialist IT distributor Data Solutions. With more than 20 years’ experience in distribution across multiple industries, in his new role Brian works with customers and partners focused on End User Computing (EUC), digital workspace transformation and hybrid multi-cloud services. He is responsible for driving customer growth in these areas and building long-term relationships with key partners and stakeholders to fulfil quarterly and annual goals. He joined DataSolutions in early 2013 and has over 15 years of experience in senior sales management positions, having previously held executive and director level roles across the Irish and UK markets. Brian holds a Bachelor of Business Studies degree from University College Dublin.

Juan Miguel Estallo has been appointed as CEO of Liberty Seguros, the company that operates Liberty Mutual Global Retail Markets in Europe. He will oversee the company’s operation in the West European market, including Spain, Ireland, Portugal and Northern Ireland, replacing Tom McIlduff, who plans to pursue new opportunities. During his 13-year career at Liberty Seguros, Juan Miguel has held different roles; most recently as product director, he has led the business to develop product and pricing strategies to help grow the business in a profitable and sustainable way. In July, Liberty invested €100m in a new public cloud-based insurance model.

Marianne Lyons has been appointed as assistant principal in national agriculture research and training authority Teagasc's Ballyhaise Agricultural College, Co Cavan. She takes over from Oliver Tierney who has recently retired from Teagasc after 40 years in agricultural education. She has lectured in Forestry in Ballyhaise in recent years, and has managed its forest and woodland areas. She previously worked in estate management in the UK, in commercial fruit production in New Zealand, and carried out forest inventory in the south east region on behalf of Coillte, the state forest company. Marianne holds a degree in Forestry and a Research Masters in health and safety, both from UCD, and a Masters in Environmental Management from University of Ulster.

Ciaran Meehan has been appointed head of network solutions at Auxilion, the Irish-owned IT consulting, implementation and managed services company headquartered in Dublin. A 20-year tech industry veteran, he was formerly country manager for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s (HPE) Pointnext Services. A former HP Sales Manager of the Year for UK and Ireland, Meehan brings to Auxilion experience in Aruba, which HPE acquired for US$3bn in an all cash deal in 2015. Aruba operates an international headquarters and shared services centre in Cork. He will head a new networking division at Auxilion specialising in Aruba in an initial investment valued at €500,000 rising to €1m over the next 24 months. The new division will create initially 10 executive jobs and hiring has already commenced for senior networking consultants and engineers to join Auxilion’s existing managed services team which globally supports over 300,000 users across public and private sectors.

Sophie Motley has been appointed as artistic director of Cork-based theatre venue The Everyman. She will take up her role in January, when she steps down from her current role as artistic director of Pentabus, the UK’s national rural theatre company. She replaces Julie Kelleher, who is now artistic director and CEO at Mermaid Arts Centre, Wicklo. Sophie founded WillFredd Theatre and was associate director of Rough Magic. Her more recent role, since 2016, She was staff director at English National Opera and resident assistant director at the Abbey Theatre. As dramaturg and associate director, she worked with Michel van der Aa, ENO and Dutch National Opera on Sunken Garden, Blankout, The Book of Disquiet and The Book of Sand between 2011 and 2017. She studied at the Samuel Beckett Centre, Trinity College, Dublin, and trained on Rough Magic’s SEEDS 3 and the National Theatre Studio Director’s Programmes.