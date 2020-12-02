Bathroom renovation firm gets its ducks in a row for expansion 

While the continuing periods of lockdown have been a challenge for many sectors of Irish society, it has contributed to a major trend of home refurbishment and renovation over the last nine months.

DIY stores and builder’s providers have witnessed increased traffic throughout the summer and autumn months, in addition to a constant upward demand for tradesmen and small builders. With internal refurbishment jobs having risen by well over 100%, the most popular upgrade has been bathroom revamping and makeovers.

Alan O’Sullivan, CEO of Bathrooms 4U, a bathroom refurbishment business with its headquarters in Tralee, has driven significant growth in recent years, adding branches in Cork, Limerick, and Dublin.

Having started out offering general plumbing services more than 20 years ago, he decided to specialise in 2010 and since then has overseen a steady expansion of the business across the country.

“Our aim is to offer customers a comprehensive service in everything to do with bathrooms, basically a one-stop shop. We strive to make the process of installing a new bathroom as simple as possible by doing all of the hard work for our clients.”

Bathrooms4U offer everything from individual vanity items to a complete refurbishment, replacing tiles and installing new sanitary ware, showers, baths, and accessories. The business offers a range of services across residential and commercial, with the latter having been hit hard following the downturn in the hotel and hospitality sector.

Yet, while the normally busy tourist season never happened in 2020, the void was quickly replaced by a boom in home improvements as lockdown homeowners opted to redecorate.

Our unique selling point is offering a start to finish service with a guaranteed five-day turnaround time.

“We source all our own stock and offer a complete service with no need for the client to employ any other tradesmen. This differentiates us from the competition in taking away the traditional householder’s headaches related to hiring different tradesmen, shoddy workmanship and job delays.”

Clients collaborate with the Bathrooms4U design team using the company’s 3D software, enabling the viewing of multiple options in the eventual creation of a unique bathroom space to suit lifestyle and personality.

“A staff member will visit the client’s home to survey the bathroom, take measurements, and discuss preferred layout," says Alan. "Having an expert on site at this stage not only ensures new bathroom features, but also helps with a smooth efficient build.

"We then draw up a set of plans which are presented along with a no-obligation quote and includes the cost of removing and proper disposal of the old bathroom, along with all the plumbing, fitting, wiring and tiling required to install the new replacement.”

Having established the business across Kerry and Munster, the company opened in the Dublin market 18 months ago and sees huge potential in the capital. “We are building the business there at a steady pace, Dublin is a vast market and certainly one where we see enormous potential into the future. We are also aiming to open in Galway early in 2021.”

Further afield, Alan and his team have also completed a number of significant projects in various locations across London, and see the UK and another territory with significant commercial potential.

“The residential sector is keeping very busy throughout the country at present, but we do expect the commercial and hospitality sectors to come back very strongly in 2021 and beyond, so we will continue to maintain a nice balance between the two.”