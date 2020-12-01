Aryzta shares rise as bosses strike defiant tone

Main shareholders of food company Aryzta say a takeover offer undervalues it.

Tue, 01 Dec, 2020 - 10:23
Geoff Percival

Shares in Cuisine de France owner, Aryzta, rose by more than 2% as the company's new management remained defiant about its growth potential in the face of takeover interest from US hedge fund, Elliott Advisors.

The Swiss-Irish baked-goods group's chairman and interim CEO, Urs Jordi, said Aryzta retains a strong liquidity position of around €445m and that the next phase of its recovery "has commenced".

The company's shares were trading around 0.68 Swiss francs, still below Elliott’s proposed 0.80 franc offer, which has been opposed by Aryzta's main shareholders for "undervaluing" the business.

Aryzta said total revenue for the first quarter of its financial year — the three months to the end of October — fell, as expected, by over 20%, to €672.6m, with retail sales improvements offset by Covid-19 restriction-hit food-service declines.

Mr Jordi said Aryzta's new business model — incorporating "a simpler, country focus" — will lead to organic growth, lower costs, and improved margins.

"The next phase of Aryzta's journey back to improved performance, reduced complexity, and the empowerment of local teams has commenced," Mr Jordi
said.

Aryzta said it "would not be prudent" to give any earnings guidance, considering the continuing and changing Covid-19 restrictions and their impact on consumers and markets.

