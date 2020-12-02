Business of the Year Awards will recognise Cork companies' resilience to Covid

A new Covid 'Resilience and Innovation' award from the Cork Business Association (CBA) will recognise the Cork City firm that most effectively pivoted their business since the onset of the pandemic in March.

The category has been added to the CBA's annual Business of the Year Awards, launched this week.

CBA president Eoin O’Sullivan said the 64th iteration of the awards comes at an extraordinary time in the history of the city.

"The Covid pandemic is probably the greatest challenge our business community has had to endure," he said.

"But it is a challenge that we, as a collective community, can rise from. The business community of Cork has shown true solidarity and resilience over the last number of months which instils confidence for the future of our city post-Covid-19.

“This year, in recognition of the times that we are in, we have also launched a new Covid Resilience and Innovation award, sponsored by Fáilte Ireland, to showcase businesses who have pivoted and shown true resilience and adaptability."

There are 12 individual categories in addition to the overall Cork Business of the Year award. Each year a Champion of Cork is also recognised.

In light of expected restrictions on social gatherings, the event will be presented virtually on Saturday, February 20.

This year there will be a dine-at-home twist where guests can collect a ‘President’s Taste of the City Hamper’, which will be filled with local produce from some of Cork’s top chefs.

The CBA awards are run in partnership with sponsors JCD and Centra, event partner Peninsula, and media partner the Irish Examiner.

The 12 individual award categories are Covid Resilience and Innovation, Best New Business, Best Family Business, Best Hotel, Best Restaurant, Best Cafe, Best VFI Pub, Best Retail Business, Best Tourism Art Event, Best Professional Services Business, Best Digital Business, and Champion of Cork award.

To enter the Cork Business of the Year Awards 2020, your business must be based in the greater Cork City area or be a current member of the Cork Business Association. For full details see CBAAwards.ie.

The deadline for submission is midnight January 15.