Business Movers

Here is a selection of people starting new roles with Kerry Group, ASAI, Liberty Seguros, McGreals Group, DHR Communications and KPMG.

Thomas Hahlin Ahlinder has been appointed as Kerry Group's president and CEO, Taste and Nutrition, Europe. He replaces Malcolm Sheil, who moves to the role of chief commercial officer. Mr Hahlin Ahlinder brings over 20 years of commercial leadership experience and industry knowledge. He previously held roles across Europe with Danisco, Kivik Holdings and DuPont Nutrition and Health with his most recent role as an executive board member at Döhler GmbH. He said: “Kerry has a rich history of market-driven and customer-connected innovation, a true leader in the taste and nutrition space and I look forward to working with the team on the next phase of growth.”

Orla Twomey, CEO of the Advertising Standards Authority for Ireland (ASAI), has been appointed as vice-chair of the European Advertising Standards Alliance (EASA), of which ASAI is a member. She brings extensive experience of advertising self-regulation both in Ireland and to Europe, and has played an active role in EASA for a number of years sitting on both the board of directors and its executive committee. She will carry out her European role in conjunction with her existing role as CEO of the ASAI. The ASAI is a founding member of EASA, a non-profit organisation based in Brussels representing European advertising self-regulatory organisations (SROs).

David Wilkinson has been appointed as CEO of ALD Automotive in Ireland. Currently commercial director, he will replace David Hurley, effective on January 1. He has worked with ALD Automotive, formerly Merrion Fleet Management, since 2002, joining as client relations manager before becoming sales director in 2006 followed by commercial director in 2015. He previously worked with LeasePlan Ireland. David holds a Masters in Business Practice from University College Cork. ALD was previously Merrion Fleet Management, and has been present in the country for over 20 years. With 6,700 employees around the globe, ALD Automotive manages 1.78 million vehicles worldwide.

Deirdre Devitt has been appointed as CEO for the Novaerus at McGreals brand with McGreals Group, which is headquartered in Blessington, Co Wicklow, and has 11 pharmacy outlets as well as a primary care centre in Leinster. She will focus on growth strategies for the Novaerus range of portable air dis-infection products within hospitality, education, retail, business, consumer, and healthcare. She was previously corporate partnerships manager at the charity ALONE. She has held senior roles across financial services, business process outsourcing and hospitality, including chair of The Licensed Vintners Association in its bicentenary year 2016-17. She holds a degree in Economics and Italian from UCD.

Patricia Ryan has been appointed as managing director of DHR Communications. She brings vast public affairs and strategic communications experience, having worked as a senior policy advisor in the previous six Irish governments. She also brings ten years’ experience working in the EU, including as special advisor to the President of the European Parliament. She takes over from Catherine Heaney, who will now chair the company, a role previously held by Peter Cassells. in leading the management and development of the business. She will play a central, hands-on role in client service delivery, particularly in relation to public affairs. DHR Communications was established in 2004.

Padraig McManus has joined professional services firm KPMG's public interest committee. He brings vast experience, notably as chief executive of the Electricity Supply Board (ESB) from 2002 to 2011; in 2010 he led ESB's £1bn-plus acquisition of NIE Networks. From 2012 to 2017, he was chair of| telecommunications group Eir. He is currently a board member of Greenlink Interconnector Ltd. and Echelon DC Holdings Ltd. He has also served on a number of other boards including the Economic and Social Research Institute of Ireland (ESRI), Business in the Community and The Conference Board of the US. He brings extensive business insight to ensure good stewardship for KPMG.