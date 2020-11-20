'Irish Mirror' publisher secures clearance to acquire 'Irish Daily Star' newspaper

Media company Reach has been granted regulatory clearance to acquire thenewspaper.
The publisher of theoriginally acquired a 50% stake in the title in September 2018 in a joint venture with Independent News and Media.
In July of this year, Reach secured an agreement with Independent News and Media to acquire its 50% stake, with the agreement subject to regulatory approvals. Reach has now secured clearance from the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) and media minister Catherine Martin and will work with Independent News and Media on a transition plan for the paper and its websites over the coming weeks.
Thewill continue to trade through Independent Star Ltd as a subsidiary of Reach plc.
Separately, in the US, international news websiteis buying the online news service from Verizon Communications, marking the latest shake-up for new-media publishers.
and Verizon’s media arm also agreed to syndicate each other’s content in a broader partnership, the companies said. As part of the deal, Verizon is acquiring a minority stake in , which will use the telecom giant’s advertising platform to reach more customers.
The two websites will remain independent of each other, andhas begun a search for a new editor-in-chief of .