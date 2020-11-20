Jeweller's online service is a digital path for others to follow

Jewellery designer and expert goldsmith Tuula Harrington is among the many business owners who have had to adapt and innovate at speed as consumers continue their migration to online shopping.

The core of Tuula's business, My Unique Ring, is in the design of bespoke engagement rings. Her clients get to design their own bespoke engagement ring, with a high level of input into an up close and deeply personal experience.

In previous years, that experience was all about the connection, chatting with Tuula in the store, Designworks Studio, which is on Cornmarket Street in Cork.

Now, thanks to some excellent computer aided design (CAD) work by her partner Callum Shaw and fellow designer Andy Winfield, clients can log onto MyUniqueRing.ie (or Tulla.ie) and start the process of personalising their own engagement rings.

“Traffic to the website has been growing steadily since we launched the new design in September,” said Tuula Harrington. “We have had an online presence for years, but we hadn't really made an effort to personalise our service for online customers.

“We used to rely almost entirely on building our business through dealing with people face-to-face and growing by word of mouth.

“Now, since Covid has changed the face of retail, we decided that we had to have a quality, interactive service online. Thanks to Callum and Andy, it really is an excellent experience.”

Tuula is one of Ireland’s leading goldsmiths with over 20 years’ experience. She began her training as a teenager in Italy under a German master goldsmith and then studying jewellery and metalwork in the UK. She set-up her first workshop in Cork in 2004 and has since made the city her home.

With the new interactive online service, people can choose from numerous designs and ideas from Tuula’s own sketchbook with complete freedom to try out different bands, metals and gemstones to design their own unique piece of jewellery.

The rings are designed in real-time through a three-stage process, which means that people can make any amount of changes to their designs or stone choices and the ring is created immediately for them on-screen.

And importantly, says Tuula, the price of each creation is displayed with rings available for every budget.

An engagement ring created by Tuula Harrington of Designworks Studio and MyUniqueRing.ie in Cork. Picture: Miki Barlok

“Seeing the traffic to the site has been great,” she said. “It really would give hope to others who are looking at what they can achieve online. You really do have to push yourself to the limits.

“I know we had a website for year, but this still feels like going for your first swim in the Atlantic. Adversity is the mother of invention. It is daunting, but the beauty of it is that you can develop and improve it over time.

“This is our starting point with online, and it will take some more tweaking. We know we still have a long way to go, but if we can do it then anyone can.

“We've only had this live since September, and people don't adapt that quickly. That's especially true in a business like ours, where people don't rush in to make a once-in-a-lifetime purchase like an engagement ring.

“That said, there's a huge increase in our online traffic. We still have a lot of work to do to turn that traffic into a strong business, but we're confident we can do it.”

Even for those of us without wedding bells in our ears, a visit to Tuula's site is still a visual treat. The 'metal and gem editor' tool is a useful model for anyone looking to lift their online game. With your selected base model of ring, you can select a metal, adjust the band, choose feature stones, finetune details and bring your sketch to life as a rendered photo.

You can try multiple sketches, adjusting to taste and budget, etc. Once an engagement ring has been created, the price and full description is displayed on-screen.

People can then decide to pay a deposit and order the ring, send the design to Tuula’s design team for a consultation or simply send it to themselves to show off to family and friends.

Once finished, rings can be collected from the studio or securely shipped, free of charge, to customers. All of the rings are made in Tuula’s DesignWorks Goldsmith Studio in Cork city and she encourages anyone who is getting their ring crafted to visit the studio to examine the stones for themselves before being set.

“An engagement ring is very personal. Our customers don't want a ring that has rolled off a conveyor belt,” said Tuula.

Visit myuniquering.ie or tuula.ie for more information.

Mayor of the County of Cork, Cllr Mary Linehan Foley, and Cork County Council's CEO, Tim Lucey, promoting Cork County Council’s Christmas campaign encouraging citizens to celebrate “A Real Cork Christmas” by shopping locally in towns and villages in the run-up to December 25. Picture: Brian Lougheed

Support local business

Click-and-collect and home delivery Christmas shopping initiatives will play a vital role in keeping local businesses alive into the New Year, with the Covid pandemic adding to the general growth in online retail.

Irish households spend an average of €2,700 on their annual Yuletide shopping. One recent survey by Virgin Media Business showed that the vast majority of Irish people will order online goods this year, with just 22.3% saying they won't do any online shopping.

The same survey found that 50.2% of Irish consumers said they would not shop on either Black Friday or Cyber Monday. While local retail will undoubtedly take a severe hit this Christmas, there is also clearly a will among Irish citizens to support local business.

People are voicing significant support on social media for initiatives like the joint Cork Business Association and Cork City Council @corkcityshopping campaign to drive footfall into the city centre.

Similar initiatives are being driven by local authorities in most sizeable towns, with a series of loyalty and 'shop local' networks being developed by credit unions and other community-focused groups.

Local retailers and service providers have also been quick to add their information to the Irish Examiner's 'Click and Connect' portal, the regularly updated list with guides to more than 200 local businesses offering click, collect, delivery and other customer-friendly and Covid-conscious services.