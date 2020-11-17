Ryanair, Aer Lingus, and EasyJet tipped for bookings surge on Covid hopes 

Airlines tipped to see healthy jumps in passenger booking activity on the back of the recent positive news regarding Covid vaccine breakthroughs.
Ryanair, Aer Lingus, and EasyJet tipped for bookings surge on Covid hopes 

Aer Lingus and Ryanair are expected to see a surge in passenger bookings following positive Covid vaccine news.

Tue, 17 Nov, 2020 - 18:40
Geoff Percival

Aer Lingus, Ryanair, and EasyJet are all tipped to see healthy jumps in passenger booking activity on the back of the recent positive news regarding Covid vaccine breakthroughs.

All three have been coy on guidance, but the CEO of UK airline EasyJet said his airline saw bookings surge 50% last week compared to the previous week on the back of positive news surrounding  potentially successful vaccines from Pfizer and BioNTech. 

Johan Lundgren said momentum has continued this week on the back of similarly good vaccine news from Moderna.

However, Mr Lundgren cautioned that while the positive vaccine news was a boost, it was still “early days” and he said he could not forecast when travel would pick-up.

“There is no visibility really beyond the quarter, because this is all down to the travel restrictions,” he said on the back of EasyJet publishing a £1.27bn (€1.4bn) loss for its latest financial year.

Aer Lingus and Ryanair have both been equally cautious and short-term on growth guidance, but Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary said this month that a return to 75%-80% of pre-crisis passenger levels could be possible by next summer due to positive vaccine news.

Davy analyst Stephen Furlong said any good news on vaccines as well as progress on testing and any removal of quarantine laws “is going to lead to significant increases in booking enquiries”.

A spokesperson for Aer Lingus said the airline is hopeful that positive developments regarding vaccines, and the implementation of the European traffic light system for travel across Europe, “will help to encourage greater demand for international travel in 2021”.

Meanwhile, Aer Lingus owner IAG has, reportedly, managed to cut the purchase price for Spanish airline Air Europa to €300m-€400m from €1bn.

Read More

Moderna vaccine trial to boost economy and jobs

Read More

Tourism chiefs slam 'disastrous' non-EU visitor tax plan 

More in this section

Irish manufacturer Knine racing in pole position for luxury off-roading market Irish manufacturer Knine racing in pole position for luxury off-roading market
Moderna vaccine trial to boost economy and jobs Moderna vaccine trial to boost economy and jobs
Watson-Marlow announces new facility in Cork in further Covid-19 boost to regions biopharma industry Watson-Marlow announces new facility in Cork in further Covid-19 boost to regions biopharma industry
#covid-19airlinesaer lingusryanairorganisation: ryanairorganisation: aer lingusorganisation: easyjet
China US Investment Ban

Huawei offloads Honor brand in face of US sanctions

READ NOW

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices