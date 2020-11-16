Clevernet acquiries Cork-based wifi services firm Connect2Fi

Irish tech start-up, Clevernet has announced the acquisition of Connect2Fi from Cork-based utility solutions provider, Mainline Group for an undisclosed sum.

The acquisition will add a portfolio in excess of 130 schools and hospitals across Ireland to Clevernet's growing network which includes Four Star Pizza & Costa Coffee in Ireland.

Clevernet was founded earlier this year by Bitbuzz co-founder Shane Deasy. Targeting the owners and managers of commercial businesses, the company aims to provide building owners with a new level of automation to improve energy efficiency and reduce consumption.

Its service is based on the deployment of wireless technology and AI over a unique software platform to provide clients with "a far greater level of control and efficiency."

Mr Deasy, was involved in founding Connect2Fi with the Mainline Group said Wi-Fi technology is a central part of the company’s offering.

“Clevernet want to help schools, hotels and retailers to meet the growing internet demand of students as well as providing innovative ways to manage their utility costs,” said Mr Deasy, CEO and founder of Clevernet.

“A good internet service is more essential than ever and the combined experience of Clevernet and Connect2Fi will further enhance our capability and offering.”

Jamie O’Rourke MD of Mainline Group, which has seen a threefold increase in revenue this year, said: “This is a natural next step for Connect2Fi, and a great move for Shane and the Connect2Fi Team, while at the same time enabling Mainline to re-focus on core business."