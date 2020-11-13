Irish Times Group managing director Liam Kavanagh to retire

Liam Kavanagh, managing director of the Irish Times Group, has advised the board of his decision to stand down and retire.

Mr Kavanagh joined The Irish Times, owner of the Irish Examiner, as chief financial officer in 2000 and was appointed deputy managing director in 2006 before becoming managing director in 2010.

In a company announcement, Mr Kavanagh said he was honoured to have played a role in the development of The Irish Times Group over the last 20 years and paid tribute to the staff in the organisation.

“Our strategic focus in recent years has been on building direct relationships with our readers. This happened initially through home delivery and subsequently with the advent of our hugely successful digital and print subscription services, which now have in excess of 125,000 subscribers," he said.

"Following our decision to acquire the Examiner Group in 2018, I believe we have created a stable, combined group with a strong balance sheet and an ideal platform to build and grow in the future. It’s now time for me to pass the role to a successor who will take the challenge from here."

Dan Flinter, chairman of The Irish Times Board, said: “Liam has led the organisation through an extraordinary time of change within the media industry and is leaving The Irish Times Group in an excellent position in the marketplace where we are well placed for the future."

"The contribution of our staff during this period has been exceptional and particularly so during the Covid-19 pandemic. By Liam indicating his intention now, the organisation can identify his successor in a planned fashion," Mr Flinter said.

The Board of The Irish Times DAC will now commence a recruitment process and Mr Kavanagh will continue to lead the organisation until a successor is appointed.