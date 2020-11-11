Paddy Power owner ups earnings guidance as betting customers grow

Revenues grew by 76% year-on-year in Australia and by 14% in its mainly Britain and Ireland-based Paddy Power and Betfair online division
Paddy Power owner ups earnings guidance as betting customers grow

New US customers grew at a better than expected rate and average daily group customers were up 41% year-on-year.

Wed, 11 Nov, 2020 - 09:22
Padraic Halpin

Paddy Power owner Flutter Entertainment upgraded its full-year earnings guidance after strong customer growth across all key regions boosted third-quarter revenues by 30%.

The world's largest online betting group expects full-year earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of €1.44m to €1.52m which is an increase on the forecast from August.

That excluded its heavy investment into the United States, where an EBITDA loss is expected for 2020.

Flutter raised €900m in May to drive growth as more US states relax betting rules and said on Wednesday its FanDuel and FoxBet brands retained their market-leading positions with a 46% share of online sports betting.

New US customers grew at a better than expected rate and average daily group customers were up 41% year-on-year. Revenues grew by 76% year-on-year in Australia and by 14% in its mainly Britain and Ireland-based Paddy Power and Betfair online division.

After a jump in poker and gaming players in the first half more than compensated for a two-month global sports shutdown earlier in 2020, revenue trends at PokerStars returned to normal in the third quarter The COVID-19 pandemic called a near total halt to all sports events for two months from mid-March, with some like the 2020 European Championships postponed by a year. Flutter said its improved outlook assumed no further material disruption.

Reuters

More in this section

Covid-19 drives Aspira-tions of global expansion for Little Island firm Covid-19 drives Aspira-tions of global expansion for Little Island firm
Europe Antitrust Amazon EU files charges against Amazon over use of data
Cork solar power company secures €150m Cork solar power company secures €150m
DENIS SCANNELL

Wetherspoon's first-quarter sales slump on fresh Covid-19 restrictions

READ NOW

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices