AIB and BoI shares slide on Brexit fears as FBD soar 7% on insurance consolidation

Fri, 06 Nov, 2020 - 22:54
Eamon Quinn

Shares in the two main banks, AIB and Bank of Ireland slid as no-deal Brexit fears came back to haunt investors while FBD shares soared 7% as takeover hopes swept the European insurance market following a €7.9bn offer for RSA.

The Iseq index of Irish shares ended little changed but London’s Ftse-100 fell after a four-day rally as concerns over surging coronavirus cases and Brexit-related uncertainty weighed. 

AIB and Bank of Ireland, which have long been proxies for investors on the outlook for the Irish economy, fell by 6% and 4% respectively as MEPs in the European Parliament warned that time was running out for EU and the UK to agree a trade agreement. Reflecting the Brexit fears, Irish Ferries-owner ICG also fell, by 4%. Brexit talks were also in focus with the EU Internal Market Commissioner saying there was a “50-50” chance of Britain and the EU securing a trade-deal.

However, shares in FBD, which have this year been under a cloud amid the disputed payout claims under the Covid-19 insurance, soared 7%. The Irish insurer benefited from a wave of buying for insurance stocks after RSA received a €7.9bn takeover and break up offer from an international group. 

Elsewhere, leading global stock indexes either edged lower or were little changed after a running streak this week following the US election. "Hopes of a US fiscal stimulus will continue to play a part, but given the likelihood of a standoff between the new president and a Republican Senate investors should not get their hopes up," online broker IG said.

