CPL bosses to make €113m from sale

Recruitment company has been bought out by Japanese HR group
CPL Resources CEO Anne Heraty. File picture. 

Wed, 04 Nov, 2020 - 21:12
Geoff Percival

Two directors of the Irish recruitment company hired by the HSE to source emergency health workers to cope with the Covid-19 burden stand to make nearly €113m from the sale of the business to a Japanese human resources group.

The board of CPL Resources has agreed to be bought out by the Tokyo Stock Exchange-listed Outsourcing group for almost €318m.

The deal is subject to shareholder, High Court, and regulatory approval.

However, it has already secured the backing of just over 43% of CPL’s shareholders. It needs at least 75% shareholder approval.

CEO Anne Heraty, CPL’s founder, and her husband, the group’s business development director Paul Carroll, stand to pocket between €112m and €113m for their combined 35.4% stake in the business.

It is understood that Ms Heraty will continue to lead the company in the event of the takeover being successful.

CPL is Ireland’s only stock market-listed recruitment company and sources staff for a number of multinationals operating in the country, including Facebook.

In its most recent financial year, which ran to the end of June, the group generated revenues of €569.3m. It employs 13,000 staff across 45 offices around the world.

CPL’s share price surged by over 44% on news of the takeover agreement. Outsourcing's offer was at a 36.4% premium to CPL’s closing share price on Tuesday.

Outsourcing has a market value of just over €1bn and employs 80,000 people across a network of 200 companies in the recruitment and HR sectors. It has grown strongly outside of Japan through acquisition.

