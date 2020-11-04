Dutch company SHV Energy aquire majority stake in Cork energy company EM3

EM3 co-founders John Hensey and Donall O’Brien will continue to run the company out of Charleville
Dutch company SHV Energy aquire majority stake in Cork energy company EM3

EM3 employs 45 full-time energy experts in Charleville, Co. Cork

Wed, 04 Nov, 2020 - 11:04
Nicole Glennon

Dutch company SHV Energy has acquired a major stake in Cork industrial energy efficiency company EM3.

It is understood that SHV Energy, a global distributor of off-grid energy, has taken a majority stake in the Charleville-based business, however no financial details of the transaction have been disclosed.

John Hensey and Donall O’Brien, who founded EM3 in 2006, will continue to run the company and will also remain shareholders.

EM3 will continue to operate out of Charleville where it employs 45 full-time energy experts.

Mr Hensey and Mr O’Brien said they are “delighted” to be part of SHV Energy.

“This transaction supports EM3’s ambition to grow its customer base globally, with an unwavering focus on our core expertise: providing innovative energy efficiency solutions to industrial customers.” 

Bram Gräber, CEO SHV Energy said the Dutch company looks forward to welcoming their new colleagues and customers into the SHV Energy family.

“This is an important step into the energy efficiency realm, through which we continue to address changing energy needs and growing demands of customers,” he said.

SHV Energy has 17,000 employees across four continents. 

Read More

Waterford biotech firm acquired by US company for €172m

More in this section

Coronavirus - Fri Jul 24, 2020 Marks & Spencer plunges to first loss in 94 years
Permanent TSB had €161m mortgage loans on payment breaks at end of October Permanent TSB had €161m mortgage loans on payment breaks at end of October
Hugo Boss focuses on 'more profitable' casual wear during Covid-19 crisis  Hugo Boss focuses on 'more profitable' casual wear during Covid-19 crisis 
munster business
Kerry Group benefits from relaxation of Covid restrictions in third quarter

Kerry Group benefits from relaxation of Covid restrictions in third quarter

READ NOW

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices