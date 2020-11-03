Spain to have say in Aer Lingus owner's Air Europa takeover deal

IAG agreed to buy Air Europa for €1bn last November, but is seeking to reduce the price amid the travel crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.
Spain to have say in Aer Lingus owner's Air Europa takeover deal

Spain has approved a €475m aid package for Air Europa. File picture: Steve Parsons

Tue, 03 Nov, 2020 - 20:00
Geoff Percival

The Spanish government will have a say in the potential sale of local airline Air Europa to Aer Lingus owner IAG.

IAG agreed to buy Air Europa for €1bn last November, but is seeking to reduce the price amid the travel crisis caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

However,  now Spain has approved a €475m aid package for Air Europa. The airline is the first major Spanish company to tap into funds established to help companies in strategic sectors weather the pandemic.

The package will comprise a €240m equity-backed loan and a €235m regular loan.

In return, Spain’s government will have a say on Air Europa's potential sale to IAG, a government spokeswoman said, without giving details on what role Madrid would want to play.

The spokeswoman said the government “reserved the right to give an opinion and decide criteria” on the possible deal, without elaborating.

She also said the government wanted to participate in the nomination of the airline’s chief executive and in any layoff plans.

IAG said, last week, that it would wait and see what conditions the Spanish government would attach to its help for Air Europa and said it had to look at “everything” about the deal as so much had changed for the airline industry.

  • additional reporting Reuters

Read More

Ryanair posts first summer loss in decades, flags more capacity cuts

More in this section

Hugo Boss focuses on 'more profitable' casual wear during Covid-19 crisis  Hugo Boss focuses on 'more profitable' casual wear during Covid-19 crisis 
ABF financials Penneys owner eyes longer opening hours when stores reopen before Christmas in UK
FILE PHOTO Permanent TSB has agreed the sale of 3,700 Buy-To-Let mortages, worth about €1.2 billion, to Citibank London END Permanent TSB boosts lending outlook after strong September
iagaviationplace: spain
Permanent TSB had €161m mortgage loans on payment breaks at end of October

Permanent TSB had €161m mortgage loans on payment breaks at end of October

READ NOW

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices