Hugo Boss focuses on 'more profitable' casual wear during Covid-19 crisis 

Fashion house and retailer Hugo Boss said it was focused on driving a recovery of its business online and in China and tapping into the trend for more casual fashion that has been accelerated by the coronavirus pandemic.

“We have a lot more to offer than the classical suit,” Yves Mueller, acting chief executive, told journalists, saying that customers were increasingly mixing formal and casual items, such as wearing a suit jacket with a T-shirt and sneakers.

After slumping to a loss in the second quarter, Hugo Boss swung back to a third-quarter operating profit of €15m.

Mr Mueller said casualwear is more profitable than the company’s core business of selling smart men’s suits.

Online sales jumped 66% in the third quarter, as Hugo Boss launched e-commerce in 24 more markets, with another 12 countries to be added in 2021.

Mr Mueller said the company was on track to meet its target for €400m of online sales by 2024.

He declined to give a full-year outlook as parts of Europe close stores again during new lockdowns to stem the spread of the coronavirus. However, he was upbeat about e-commerce and China, where he said business was excellent in October.

Third-quarter sales in mainland China rose 27% from a year earlier. China currently accounts for about 7% of group sales, less than many rivals.

“That is why we want to go full speed ahead,” Mr Mueller said.

Hugo Boss showcased sportier and younger styles with a live-streamed show during Milan fashion week in September.

