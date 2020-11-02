Shannon firm to research 3D metal printing of medical implants

Project will investigate the feasibility of manufacturing magnesium-based medical implants
Prof. Nicholas Dunne of DCU, one of the leaders of the four-year research programme with Shannon-based PBC BioMed.

Mon, 02 Nov, 2020 - 10:39
Alan Healy

Shannon firm PBC BioMed is to explore metal 3D printing to make medical implants under a new €312,000 technology deal.

The firm has signed a four-year agreement with I-Form, the Science Foundation Ireland (SFI) Research Centre for Advanced Manufacturing.

PBC BioMed designs, develops and manufactures medical devices and has a track record of science-based innovation in partnership with small, medium and global medical companies.

The project will investigate the feasibility of manufacturing magnesium-based medical implants using state-of-the-art metal 3D printing and coating processes. Ultimately, the aim is to demonstrate improved implant performance while developing a novel, cost-effective, advanced manufacturing process.

Paul Burke, Managing Partner for PBC BioMed, said the company is celebrating its tenth year of partnering with companies large and small, to deliver science-based innovations in the medical device, biologic and pharmaceutical sectors. 

"This long-term engagement with I-Form forms a critical part of our R&D product and technology roadmap process. The SFI Centre - industry engagement model allows us to access the best expertise and equipment in academic institutions. Development of our R&D platform will help drive innovation and sustainability," he said.

The I-Form research team will be led by Prof Nicholas Dunne and Dr Tanya Levingstone at DCU. 

Prof. Dunne said: “This four-year research programme is an exciting continuation of a long-term, fruitful research partnership between DCU and PBC BioMed."

"The advanced manufacturing expertise across the I-Form Centre will bring significant additional value to the programme. In particular, the access to expertise and cutting-edge equipment for metal 3D printing is essential to develop the next generation of these medical devices,” he said.

"Dr Tanya Levingstone said: “Metal 3D printing is a digital-first advanced manufacturing process that facilitates rapid product development and unique designs that are not possible using traditional techniques. The 3D printing of magnesium alloys is a relatively new area but the excellent mechanical properties and biodegradability make these materials exciting candidates for improved device performance in orthopaedic applications.” 

Funded by SFI, I-Form works with industry to advance the low-cost, low-risk design of new products and the manufacture of high-value components exhibiting enhanced material performance, while reducing processing times and achieving enhanced process reliability. 

