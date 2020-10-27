Father-daughter duo and their mushrooming family business

John and Karen Kerrigan are the father-daughter duo behind the Kerrigan Mushroom family business, based outside Kells in Co Meath. John built the business from scratch almost 40 years ago on a three-acre site that he inherited from his father.

As the business grew, Karen, a UCD commerce graduate, took on a major role as business director for the company. Karen's modern approach to the business, combined with the expertise and product knowledge that her father has developed over many years, has seen the business flourish.

Kerrigan's Mushrooms currently employs over 100 full-time staff and supply the country's leading retailers with many different varieties of Irish mushrooms grown at its production facility near Kells. The mushrooms are grown on custom-made compost sourced from Wexford, and which is repurposed for local farmers.

As Irish people are cooking at home more this year, Irish mushroom producers have seen an increase in sales, up 22% in April, May, and June of this year compared to the same period in 2019. Retail mushroom supply is 100% Irish all year, one of the few fresh produce lines that claim can be made for.

“Lockdown brought with it an opportunity for reflection which has brought some fundamental values to the fore — a deep respect for nature, choosing homegrown, local produce and also nourishing our families with goodness to build up our immune systems,” Karen explains.

"When you layer those true instincts over what Kerrigan's Mushrooms stands for, you get a real synergy.

"We're a rural Irish family business and a father-daughter generational team. Many of our energetic and loyal team have been growing with us since 1981.

Our produce is fresh, local, sustainable and of the earth.

Mushrooms are a natural source of B vitamins, added to by offering low fat and calories. “They're a food of the now, a food of the future,” she says.

As a natural, plant-based food producer, Kerrigan’s have placed top priority on quality standards, employee health, and safety.

“The pandemic required a shift in logistics to protect our team. We gathered our picking and packing teams into smaller, stable pods and staggered work and break times. We employ ‘dedicated infection control personnel,’ a big title with the job of keeping everyone and everything cleaned and sanitised, and work with the HSE to record thermal clock-in temperatures and keep everyone safe.

"Bord Bia, The Department of Agriculture, Teagasc and, of course, our community and customers have been really supportive and we are just so grateful for that.”

Kerrigan's Mushrooms is supporting Bord Bia's ‘Just Add Mushrooms’ campaign which is co-funded by the EU and the mushroom industry. It aims to encourage consumers to eat locally-grown mushrooms and raise awareness of their health benefits, versatility, and quality.

A recent research study by The Bord Bia Thinking House revealed that Irish people have increased their daily intake of fruit and vegetables. Compared to a similar study carried out in 2017, daily consumption of fresh vegetables has increased by 7% to 58%, with fresh fruit consumption up 6% to 51%.

This growth is being driven by the 18-34 age group, for whom the health benefits of fresh produce is increasingly important.

The research revealed that almost half of consumers believe the most important in-store factor driving their purchase decision is the appearance of fresh produce.

Additionally, 46% claim to manage the amount they buy in order to avoid food waste.

Lorcan Bourke, fresh produce and potato manager, Bord Bia said: “Covid-19 has made people reconsider their relationship with nutrition, food and cooking, and as a result many of us are more aware of the immunity boosting and health benefits of fruit and vegetables.

"This represents a real opportunity for the Horticulture sector and this research will allow us to explore new growth opportunities across all fruit and vegetable categories.”