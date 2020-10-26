Bombardier Belfast ‘delighted’ with sale to US firm

The sale of Bombardier’s operations in Northern Ireland to Spirit Aerosystems has been welcomed.

The US firm is set to take control of Bombardier’s Northern Ireland operations on Friday.

It follows a long period of uncertainty for the company’s 3,000 employees in the region.

A spokesperson for Bombardier Belfast said they are “delighted” with the announcement and “look forward to becoming part of Spirit AeroSystems on closure of the transaction on Friday”.

Jackie Pollock, regional secretary of the trade union Unite, said it was positive news and would safeguard jobs.

“It represents a vote of confidence in Northern Ireland’s aerospace sector,” he said.

Steve Turner, assistant general secretary of Unite, added a call for Stormont and Westminster to “follow it up with a robust long-term support package to safeguard all aerospace jobs”.

“This is a hugely difficult time for our members in aerospace – the sector alone in Northern Ireland has suffered a contraction of 1,800 jobs over the last number of months through a series of redundancies,” he said.

East Belfast MP Gavin Robinson said it was a “very positive day for the local workforce and the future of the A220 planes”.

“I am delighted that the sale has now concluded and Spirit are a very good fit for the local business and everyone will be hopeful for the future,” the DUP MP said.

“This sale will allow Spirit to expand their relationship not just with Airbus, but also open further opportunities with our Belfast facility and Boeing.

“It is particularly encouraging that even in the midst of such a difficult time, the skills, ingenuity and quality of the Belfast operation remain so well regarded within the industry.

“That had undoubtedly been a key factor to the sale and my thoughts today are with all of those employed in the plant who will hoping they can now focus on what they do best; producing world-class engineering.”