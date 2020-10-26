Liam Sheedy to leave Bank of Ireland

Tipperary hurling manager Liam Sheedy is to leave Bank of Ireland after 18 years, saying he wants to pursue other interests outside banking.

In a statement, Bank of Ireland confirmed Sheedy will step down as Provincial Director, Munster and leave the bank later this year.

"After many fulfilling years working with Bank of Ireland, I have decided it is time to pursue other interests outside of banking," he said. "I have forged many strong friendships during my career, especially with my leadership team, colleagues and customers. Bank of Ireland is a great place to work and develop your skills, which allowed me to take on more responsibility inside and outside the organisation, including managing my County."

Sheedy said his role him to take on more responsibility inside and outside the bank, including managing the Tipperary team. Picture: Seb Daly/Sportsfile

"I wish all my colleagues in Distribution Channels and across the bank the very best of luck and I would like to thank our customers for their business and loyalty.”

Sheedy initially worked in Bank of Ireland Life, where he was Head of Sales for Munster. In 2010 he joined the bank’s Retail Ireland where he led the design and deployment of a high-performance sales competency model. He then moved to Head of Sales and Revenue and in 2016 to his current role as Distribution Channels Provincial Director for Munster and a member of the Distribution Channels Leadership Team.

Aine McCleary, Director, Distribution Channels thanks Sheedy for his contribution. "His professional career, achievements and commitment to Bank of Ireland have mirrored his sporting prowess, which is no mean feat."