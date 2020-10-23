Just Eat to recruit 700 couriers in anticipation of Level 5 boost

Just Eat has announced it is recruiting 700 additional couriers due to anticipated growth in online ordering as the country re-enters lockdown.

The food delivery service has also announced that it is to expand its delivery areas in some key urban locations "where independent restaurants have been the most impacted by the latest set of restrictions."

In addition, all restaurants that sign up to the platform in the next 2 weeks will enjoy a period of waived commission for their first 30 days on the platform.

Commenting on the announcement Amanda Roche-Kelly, Just Eat Ireland Managing Director said; “2020 has been an incredibly challenging year for everyone, but few have been hit harder than our partners in the restaurant sector."

"As the market leader in the food delivery sector, we are committed to supporting our partners in the sector through the crisis which is why we are launching this additional package of support measures."

“We are delighted to be in a position to build our courier network at a time when many people have had to temporarily or permanently leave their jobs. We anticipate increased demand during the lockdown period and want to ramp up in order to ensure that we capture all those orders on behalf of our restaurant partners."

Just Eat has more than 2,700 Irish takeaway restaurants on its platform.