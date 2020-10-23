Virgin Holidays commits to issue refunds for Covid-19 cancellations

Virgin Holidays has committed to refund all customers whose package holidays were cancelled due to coronavirus after hundreds of complaints were made over delayed payments.

The UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) investigated the travel firm after being alerted that some consumers were waiting “an unreasonably long time” to get their money back, with some being told it would take 120 days.

Virgin Holidays has received 53,000 refund requests since March 1, totalling £203m (€224m).

The CMA announced on Thursday it has received “formal commitments” that all refunds will be processed “without undue delay”.

Holidays cancelled up to the end of August will be repaid by October 30, while those cancelled last month or this month will be repaid by November 20.

Trips cancelled from next month will be refunded within 14 days, which is the maximum length of time under consumer law.

The CMA warned it is “prepared to take the company to court” if these timescales are not met.

CMA chief executive Andrea Coscelli said: “People whose holidays have been cancelled due to coronavirus deserve a prompt and full refund.

“Our action means that Virgin Holidays customers should receive all their money back without further delay.

“We are continuing to investigate package holidays in relation to the coronavirus crisis. Should we find that any business is not complying with consumer protection law, we won’t hesitate to take action.”

In July, the CMA wrote to more than 100 package holiday firms to remind them of their obligations to comply with consumer law, and received refund commitments from Tui, Sykes Cottages and Vacation Rentals.