Shares in Aer Lingus owner IAG soar despite heavy losses and poor outlook

IAG said its third quarter revenue fell by 83% to €1.2bn
Shares in Aer Lingus owner IAG soar despite heavy losses and poor outlook

Aer Lingus owner IAG has said it has no chance of breaking even in net cash flow terms before the end of the year. File picture: Colin Keegan/Collins Dublin

Thu, 22 Oct, 2020 - 18:04
Geoff Percival

Shares in Aer Lingus owner IAG jumped by over 4% despite the airline group posting a €1.3bn loss for the third quarter of the year and saying it no longer expects to break even in net cash flow terms before the end of the year.

IAG — which also owns British Airways and Spanish carriers Iberia and Vueling — said its third quarter revenue fell by 83% to €1.2bn.

Revenue for the same period last year amounted to €7.3bn while the group also made a profit of €1.4bn then.

The group said recent overall bookings have not developed as previously expected, due to additional Covid-19 restrictions across Europe.

It said it is now planning for capacity of no more than 30% in the final quarter of the year. The third quarter saw passenger capacity, across its brands, decline by just under 79%, with load factor — which measures the number of seats filled on a plane — of just 49%.

IAG — which is due to publish more detailed financial results for the third quarter next week — said its liquidity levels remain strong, with its recent €2.74bn rights issue boosting liquidity to €9.3bn.

Davy said an easing of quarantine restrictions and an increase in passenger testing will be key to IAG’s financial recovery hopes.

On a good day for airline stocks, both Ryanair and EasyJet saw their shares grow by over 6%.

Read More

Europeans face more restrictions amid coronavirus surge

More in this section

Solar panel on beautiful orange sundown background Panda Power suffers setback to solar energy farm plans 
Production At Pernod-Ricard SA's Jameson Irish Whiskey Plant Jameson holding up as Pernod Ricard suffers Covid sales impact
Coca-Cola aims to get back sales fizz after Covid-19 slump                            Coca-Cola aims to get back sales fizz after Covid-19 slump                           
iag#covid-19aviation

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices