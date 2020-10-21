Bulmers owner C&C says restrictions will continue to hamper growth

Bulmers cider owner C&C Group expects trading to be hampered for the remainder of its financial year after Covid restrictions and pub closures across Ireland and the UK decimated its first half revenues and dragged it into a loss.

C&C — which owns the twin Bulmers/Magners cider brands, as well as the Five Lamps and Tennent’s beer brands — reported an operating loss of €11.7m for the six months to the end of August, versus a profit of €64.4m for the same period last year. First half net revenue tumbled by 55.4% to €386.7m.

C&C said the entire first half of its current financial year was impacted as the onset of Covid coincided with the end of its last financial year.

The group saw a return to profitability in the off-trade, between July and September, but October’s restrictions will slow that.

C&C interim executive chairman Stewart Gilliland said the group has strengthened its liquidity to cope with the impact but the pace of recovery “will continue to vary”.

He said C&C’s profitability in the short-term will decrease due to reduced sales volumes in pubs and other on-trade settings.

Mr Gilliland said the near-term outlook for the on-trade sector remains challenging and uncertain, with the key Christmas trading period likely to be impacted by continuing restrictions.

C&C also said it is fully ready should a no-deal Brexit materialise.