Nestle viewed as Covid-proof after sales growth and improved outlook

Figures for food giant reveal strong demand for pet food, coffee, and health products
Nestle viewed as Covid-proof after sales growth and improved outlook

The food giant has beaten third-quarter expectations.

Wed, 21 Oct, 2020 - 10:02
Silke Koltrowitz

Food group Nestle has raised its guidance for 2020 organic sales growth to around 3% after beating third-quarter expectations with 4.9% growth driven by strong demand for pet food, coffee, and health products.

The world’s biggest food group has weathered the Covid-19 pandemic better than some peers as its focus on high-growth categories helped offset a slump in food sales to restaurants and cafes.

One European analyst called Nestle a “must-have stock”, set to emerge a winner from the pandemic.

Kepler Cheuvreux analyst Jon Cox said Nestle remained his preferred pick in food.

In contrast, French peer Danone announced an extensive review this week that could lead to disposals after its like-for-like sales fell 2.5% in the third quarter.

Unilever is due to release a trading statement this week.

Demand for food and drinks consumed at home remained strong during lockdowns, while sales of products consumed out of home and on the go — about 15% of Nestle’s sales — fell 26.4% in the third quarter, the maker of Nescafe coffee and KitKat chocolate said in a statement.

Nestle said it wanted it keep developing its portfolio, notably expanding its health science business recently bolstered by the $2bn Aimmune Therapeutics acquisition.

Read More

'We are not in this together': Irish Mortgage Holders Organisation hits out at banking industry

For the first nine months of the year, Nestle’s organic sales grew by 3.5%, beating the 2.8% in a company-supplied consensus of analysts’ estimates.

Nestle had previously expected organic growth of 2%-3% for this year and some analysts said the increase in forecasts was cautious as 2% growth in the final quarter would be enough to achieve it. 

Nestle confirmed it wanted to improve its margin.

Sales in the Americas recorded the strongest growth rate in the nine-month period, while Asia was only slightly positive.

The important Chinese market, where Nestle’s out-of-home business, its Yinlu peanut milk brand and infant nutrition division have been struggling, returned to positive growth in the third quarter, the company said.

Under chief executive Mark Schneider, Nestle has divested its skin health unit, Herta meat and US ice cream brands and put North American waters and Yinlu under strategic review.

Group sales in Swiss francs fell 9.4% to 61.9 billion Swiss francs hit by the strong Swiss franc and divestitures.

Shares in Nestle, up 2.5% so far this year, initially rose 1.6%.

Reuters

Read More

Progress on flood defences should be one positive Cork businesses can take from 2020

More in this section

Bulmers owner C&C says restrictions will continue to hamper growth Bulmers owner C&C says restrictions will continue to hamper growth
Bulmers maker swings into loss due to Covid-19 impact Bulmers maker swings into loss due to Covid-19 impact
Earns Netflix Netflix reports summer slump in subscriber growth

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices