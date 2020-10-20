Munster firms seek engineering apprentices

Shannon-based Modular Automation is searching for toolmaking and electrical apprentices.

The Clare technology company, which designs and builds automation equipment for the world’s leading medical device manufacturers, is offering an apprenticeship program that combines "class-based learning with hands-on experience."

Apprentices will have the opportunity to "earn while they learn" and will have a national qualification in their specialism at the end of the program.

Production manager Alan O’Brien, who began his career at the group as an apprentice, said apprentices play a key role in their business. He said an apprentice should have "an interest in hands-on work, have great attention to detail and enjoy working in a team in a fast-paced environment.”

Meanwhile, Limerick-based engineering group Kirby has doubled its apprentice intake this year.

Kirby Group Engineering has taken in 80 apprentices for its four-year programme in 2020, making it one of the largest apprentice recruiters in the country.

Kirby Group Managing Director Mark Flanagan said himself and many senior leaders within the group began training through an apprenticeship, adding that the company "thrives on the diversity of colleagues’ career paths.”

"2020 has been a tough year for everyone but at Kirby we’re confident that our pipeline of projects offers exciting opportunities to our apprentices and teams in Ireland and abroad”.

The Kirby Apprenticeship Programme provides recruits with structured technical training, graduated practical work challenges, coaching and mentoring and structured personal development and support. Applications are now open for the 2021 Kirby Apprentice programme, with a view to expanding intake once more.