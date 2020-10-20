Credit unions and pharmacies top Covid-19 consumer test 

Customers want to deal with companies that have their 'best interests at heart' report shows
For the sixth successive year, credit unions topped the "consumer experience" satisfaction list. File picture. 

Tue, 20 Oct, 2020 - 09:46
Eamon Quinn

Credit unions, pharmacies, and retailers were among the best performers of 180 brands for treating customers during the Covid-19 pandemic, according to an annual survey.

For the sixth successive year, credit unions topped the "consumer experience" satisfaction list, the report by brands researcher The CX Company said, with Shaws Department Stores, An Post, Specsavers, and Allcare Pharmacy accounting for the top five. 

McCauley, Marks & Spencer, FBD, Lidl, and clothes retailer Dunnes, accounted for the rest of the top 10. In 11th place, Homevalue Hardware made its mark in the survey for the first time.

The CX Company said supermarkets and pharmacies performed well in the eyes of consumers during the pandemic, while Ryanair, Eir, Vodafone, Aer Lingus, and Bus Éireann performed "poorly".

Banking payments app Revolut made a strong debut, while delivery firms Oxendales, Amazon, Just Eat, and Deliveroo "tumbled down the CX rankings". 

"Customers only want to deal with those companies that have their best interests at heart, who are genuine, authentic, and do what they say they are going to do," said the report's authors. 

"Being able to understand and empathise with each customer’s circumstances is even more important in these current times of stress, worry, and change," they said.

Restrictions 'will put 60,000 retail jobs at risk' 

