Stripe announces acquisition of African commerce system Paystack

At present over 60,000 businesses in Nigeria and Ghana are powered by Paystack with a new pilot model being rolled out in South Africa. File image.

Thu, 15 Oct, 2020 - 15:33
Mairead Cleary

Stripe, founded by Limerick brothers John and Patrick Collison and which powers online payment systems, has announced an acquisition of Paystack, a similar company that powers much of the virtual trading market in Africa.

The continent, which is home to 17% of the population but just 2% of global online commerce, has a fast-expanding internet economy.

Online commerce in Africa has increased 21% year on year, 75% faster than the global average. 

At present over 60,000 businesses in Nigeria and Ghana are powered by Paystack, with a new pilot model being rolled out in South Africa. 

Though clients and employees of the company will not notice any change and Paystack will continue to work independently, the acquisition highlights a significant boost to online sales. 

Commenting on the announcement, Paystack chief executive and founder Shola Akinlade, said he is excited for the future, "Paystack is a growth engine for modern businesses in Africa, and we couldn't be more excited to join forces with Stripe, whose mission and values are so aligned with ours, to nurture transformative businesses on the continent."

Mr Akinlade said balancing African creators, developers, and entrepreneurs with Stripe's resources and expertise can accelerate his company's geographic expansion and do "incredible things".

