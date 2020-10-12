UK exploration firm to switch Irish offshore focus to gas

The Government has banned the issuance of future oil and gas licences, but drilling can continue on existing licences
Europa Oil and Gas could be sitting on 2.7 trillion cubic feet of gas offshore Ireland.

Mon, 12 Oct, 2020 - 12:05
Geoff Percival

British exploration company Europa Oil and Gas is refocusing its Irish operations on gas prospects and will look to sell stakes to partners who can help develop its sites.

The Government has banned the issuance of future oil and gas licences, but drilling can continue on existing licences. However, Europa – a big acreage holder offshore Ireland for years – plans to relinquish four of its oil-driven licences off the west coast, resulting in a non-cash write-off of £4m (€4.4m).

The company will focus on two frontier exploration licences – one of which it is in the process of gaining 100% ownership - near the Corrib gas field and will relaunch a farm-out process aimed at bringing on board development partners in exchange for equity stakes in the projects.

Existing farm-out discussions relating to Europa’s highly-rated Inishkea gas prospect, near Corrib, are ongoing, as is a site survey process for a drilling location.

Europa is ultimately looking to benefit from being situated close to the declining Corrib field and said it will have “an unrivalled strategic position” off the west coast as gas plays a major role in transitioning Ireland’s energy usage.

Ultimately, the company could be sitting on 2.7 trillion cubic feet of gas offshore Ireland.

Europa reported a pre-tax loss of £5.4m for the 12 months to the end of July, up from a loss of £654,000 for the previous year.

energyoilgas

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

