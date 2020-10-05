Dunnes Stores begins same-day grocery deliveries in Dublin and Cork

Dunnes Stores, in conjunction with Buymie, has unveiled the list of stores that now offer same-day delivery in Dublin and Cork.

The supermarket chain has launched its personal grocery shopping service to over 680,000 households including 88,000 in Cork.

The service, available from today, in 24 stores allows customers select groceries and book a same-day delivery slot.

The Buymie app will calculate the available customer delivery slots as soon as the customer gets to the checkout.

Customers can also choose their preferred delivery slot up to seven days in advance.

“I am thrilled to be announcing this partnership with Dunnes Stores and to be bringing such an iconic Irish brand online in grocery for the first time,” Devan Hughes, CEO and co-founder of Buymie, added.

CEO and co-founder of Buymie Devan Hughes.

“In fact, back in 1976 at the age of 16, my father James Hughes, got his very first job working for Ben Dunne Snr in North Earl Street, so for me, this is an exciting extension of that family history.

“Dunnes Stores is a tremendous innovator in Irish retail and we are delighted to be working with them to bring same-day delivery to their customers across Dublin and Cork.” Earlier this year, Buymie announced the creation of 200 additional personal shopping roles for Ireland in response to demand for same-day grocery delivery.

Meanwhile, to access the service, users can download the Buymie app from the Apple iOS app store, or from the Google Play store onto a mobile device.

Once registered, customers can select to shop for groceries within the Dunnes online grocery store.

Buymie customers have no limitation on basket size and access to the very best of Dunnes Stores product range.

A personal shopper is then appointed, allowing for seamless communication during the shopping process, and ensuring the best substitutions and highest quality fresh produce are selected.

CORK Blackpool, Ballyvolane, Douglas Court, Bishopstown SC, Bandon Road, Ballincollig.

DUBLIN Ashleaf SC, Leopardstown, Cornelscourt, Beacon Court, Blackrock, Clondalkin - The Mill, Kilnamanagh, Citywest Shopping Centre, The Square Tallaght, Maynooth, Northside, Donaghmede, Portmarnock, Ongar Village, Finglas - Charlestown, Blacnhardstown, Finglas - Cardiffsbridge SC, Swords Pavillion.