Cork-based tech firm to create 100 new jobs

Cork-based communications software company Workvivo has announced plans to create 100 new jobs this morning.

The company currently employs 35 staff, but predicts its workforce will grow to 135 within the next three years as businesses adapt to a new future of communication and engagement with their employees.

Workvivo’s platform helps businesses to connect with staff across multiple sites, and enables those businesses to engage these employees.

As remote working continues for workers across the globe, the communications software firm has witnessed a steady increase in levels of engagement on its communication platform.

In the past year, Workvivo has experienced 200% growth in user numbers, with customers now spanning 47 countries. 40% of its customer base has joined the platform since March.

Workvivo’s customers in Ireland include Woodies, Trigon Hotels, Bus Éireann, Irish Rail and UCC.

Globally, it supplies companies including Telus International, Seneca Entertainment in New York, Netgear, A+E Networks, Kentech, Cubic Telecom and Staffordshire University.

Read More Ireland edges closer to nationwide broadband, says Enet chief

Announcing the jobs, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said: “The Workvivo story is testament to the ability of indigenous Irish companies to make an impact on a global scale."

"Using the software developed here, Workvivo is offering firms new workplace options in uncertain times."

“Workvivo founders John Goulding and Joe Lennon are very committed to Cork and Ireland, and I look forward to seeing their business grow and expand over the coming years. Today's announcement of additional new jobs is another welcome step forward in the Workvivo journey and I want to wish the workers and management the very best into the future”.

CEO of Workvivo John Goulding (left) said it is now more important than ever for companies to have the right communication technology.

Workvivo CEO, John Goulding said: “We are delighted to announce our growth plans today. In the new world of remote working it is more important than ever for companies to have the right communication technology for the workforce. Bringing the workplace culture to life and engaging the workplace now becomes something you need to be able to do digitally and this is exactly what Workvivo is excited about helping organisations with.’’

Manager of Enterprise Ireland’s High Potential Start-Ups Division, Jennifer Melia said Workvivo is "a superb example of the growth possibilities for Irish entrepreneurs."

"We are delighted to support the new jobs announced today and look forward to continuing to support the company’s global ambition for many more years to come.”

Co-founder of Workvivo, Joe Lennon said this year has been "a transformative year" in terms of defining the workplace of the future.

"We feel very privileged to be shaping this with some great customers and partners who have helped us along this journey."

"We are very excited about the opportunity and have our sights firmly fixed on our target of one million employees on our platform in 2021.”