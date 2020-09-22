Cork firm secures €600k investment for Asia Pacific expansion 

A Cork document software firm has secured €600,000 to expand its presence across Asia Pacific.

Bundledocs, based in Ballincollig is Ireland's Irish cloud-first document bundling software provider. It has secured €600,000 in funding from Enterprise Ireland and private investors.

The funding will be used to accelerate growth globally through investment in product development and sales and marketing. The firm has also opened a new office in Sydney and plans to double the team in the next three months.

They work primarily with the legal sector, and have seen demand for their paperless software increase by over 40% in recent months as professionals in the legal space moved to remote working.

CEO Brian Kenneally said the last two years has seen the company scale rapidly.

"Our client base has grown to include many of the world’s Top 200 law firms, as well as in-house Government departments in the UK, Australia, Ireland and the US.

“With this funding, we can now accelerate that growth, strategically building out our global team in our key markets. We recently opened an office in Sydney and with the help of Enterprise Ireland, we will be expanding our presence across Asia-Pacific.”

Niall McEvoy, Manager High Potential Start-ups at Enterprise Ireland said Bundledocs is an example of an innovative Irish company who identified a growing challenge and trend for a sector and designed an effective solution.

"The calibre of their clients and their recent growth are a testament to both the quality of their product and its longevity as industries adapt to working remotely for the long-term," he said.