Offshore wind energy firm relocates HQ to Cork

Wind energy company SimplyBlue has launched new poffices in Blackrock in Cork relocating their headquarters from Ardmore.

The Group is the leading early stage marine project developer of sustainable floating wind, wave energy and low impact aquaculture projects in Ireland and the UK.

The company is planning a major offshore wind farm near the former Kinsale gas fields.

It has lodged a foreshore application to carry out survey works off the Cork coast as part of its Emerald Project that could produce up to 1GW of energy through 67 floating wind turbines.

It is also part of a joint venture partnership with Total to develop an initial 96MW floating wind project off the Pembrokeshire coast.

The move of its headquarters from Ardmore to Cork has included the recruitment of a team of eight offshore engineers, environmental scientists, marine specialists and project managers, including Dr Val Cummins, appointed as Operations and Ireland Projects Director.

Simply Blue's managing director and co-founder Sam Roch-Perks said Cork Harbour is the gateway to their Emerald floating wind project proposed in the vicinity of the Kinsale Gas field.

"With excellent port and dockyard facilities and an ecosystem of maritime skills and services, we anticipate the future development of the harbour as an internationally significant hub for floating offshore wind, which has influenced our decision to locate here," her said.

"Our investment in our office in Cork Dockland’s provides a choice for our highly motivated staff, who benefit from a blended approach to office and remote working."