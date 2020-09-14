Aldi Ireland to monitor UK click and collect trial

Aldi Ireland to monitor UK click and collect trial
Monday, September 14, 2020 - 18:03 PM
Geoff Percival

Aldi has said it will continue to look at ways of improving how its customers use its shops in Ireland, on the back of it beginning trialling a click-and-collect model in the UK.

The German discount supermarket has started trialling the service — currently only available to Aldi staff — from one of its central England stores. 

Staff can select grocery items online and drive to the store and have the shopping brought to their cars by in-store staff contact-free, in line with social distancing rules.

Aldi UK said that, if the initial move proves successful, the trials will be extended to further UK stores “in the near future”.

While there are no current plans to roll out the trial in Ireland, Aldi here said all developments will be monitored and considered.

“At Aldi, we are always looking at new opportunities to improve our customer experience. We work closely with our colleagues in the UK and we keep developments under review on an ongoing basis," a spokesperson for Aldi Ireland said.

Aldi employs around 4,000 staff in Ireland across 143 stores. 

Last month it said it plans to create 80 more jobs through the opening of four stores over the next six months. 

The retailer said its current focus is on expanding its presence in the Dublin market, where rival Lidl has a considerably larger footprint.

In April, Aldi UK started selling online food parcels to help self-isolating and vulnerable customers during the coronavirus crisis, and is also ramping up a rapid delivery service in partnership with Deliveroo.

