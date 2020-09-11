Global Shares aiming to be West Cork's first 'unicorn'

West Cork financial tech firm Global Shares said it is aiming to achieve 'unicorn' status in the coming years as it announces a major expansion of its operations.

In the financial sector, a unicorn is a privately held startup company that is valued at more than $1 billion.

Global Shares announced today that it plans to hire 150 new staff immediately, adding hundreds more in the coming years.

Founded in 2005 as a service only company, Global Shares entered a gap in the market providing software to help companies manage their equity. Its clients include Italian insurance firm Generali, Krispy Kreme, Cargill and Fujitsu.

An employee-owned firm, it is now seeking to increase its headcount from 370 currently to 1,000 by 2024.

Speaking on the announcement CEO Tim Houstoun, said: “I love that we are writing software in Clonakilty that transforms people’s lives worldwide through the momentum and wealth created by employee ownership”.

"Our growth over the past couple of years has been enormous, but over the next few years, we’re aiming to be West Cork’s first unicorn, and we’re on track to achieve that."

"This is something that is exciting for many reasons – including the fact that as an employee-owned company, many of our own staff will reap the rewards of the hard work they’ve put in over the years.”

The Taoiseach Micheál Martin was in Clonakilty to mark the announcement. Speaking in the almost empty office space - the majority of employees have been working from home due to Covid-19 - he said: "The story of Global Shares is a remarkable one, illustrating how from small beginnings a company can grow and develop a global footprint. It is an inspiring example of what can be achieved through talent and ambition.

“At the heart of Global Shares is its people. This hard-working, determined and highly skilled workforce has driven the company’s success and growth. Today’s jobs announcement marks another step in what is an exceptional journey."

Julie Sinnamon, CEO of Enterprise Ireland said they supported Global Shares' growth from Clonakilty into over 100 markets worldwide.

“We are delighted to support the new jobs announced today which will help further Global Shares’ innovation focus and look forward to continuing to support their global ambitions for many years to come.”