Ballymaloe Foods relish 30 years of business with commemorative jars

Ballymaloe products can be found in the UK, Germany, the Netherlands, Australia and the US.
Ballymaloe Foods relish 30 years of business with commemorative jars

Yasmin Hyde with her daughters, Rose Callaghan and Maxine Hyde, and her granddaughter Cara Callaghan. Picture: Clare Keogh

Wednesday, September 09, 2020 - 11:40 AM
Mairead Cleary

This month, Ballymaloe Foods are celebrating 30 years of business. 

The Cork company is marking the occasion with commemorative jars and is adding 30% extra to one of their most popular products, the Ballymaloe Original Relish. 

Yasmin Hyde established a country house hotel and restaurant in the 1960s and expanded the business into food production in the 1990s. 

Ms Hyde said the support of her home county has been the key to her success. 

"We have had fantastic support over the years. We first started selling to local stores and then one of our first big customers was the old Roches Stores in Cork who allowed me to display the relish on their shelf free of charge.”

Her daughter Maxine took over as general manager of the company which now employs 33 staff and makes a variety of products including relishes, mayonnaise, pasta sauces and dressings.

Ballymaloe products can be found in the UK, Germany, the Netherlands, Australia and the US. 

Read More

Over half of Irish food and drink SMEs anticipate sales drop in 2020

More in this section

Ryanair cancellations Ryanair 'writes off' winter cutting target by 10 million passengers
PV 020619 Statkraft 2.JPG Statkraft Ireland buys five solar farms
New Look restructuring plan New Look says future in landlords’ hands after sale process fails
#ballymaloebusinesscorkplace: cork

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices