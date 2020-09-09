Ballymaloe Foods relish 30 years of business with commemorative jars

This month, Ballymaloe Foods are celebrating 30 years of business.

The Cork company is marking the occasion with commemorative jars and is adding 30% extra to one of their most popular products, the Ballymaloe Original Relish.

Yasmin Hyde established a country house hotel and restaurant in the 1960s and expanded the business into food production in the 1990s.

Ms Hyde said the support of her home county has been the key to her success.

From the bottom of our hearts, we would like to extend a massive THANK YOU to everyone who has supported #BallymaloeFoods over the last 30 years.



For competitions & more head over to our website: https://t.co/janFBQtklF



Thank you @DanielCfilms📹#Ballymaloe30Years pic.twitter.com/j5LhNS9mTM — Ballymaloe Foods (@ballymaloefoods) September 8, 2020

"We have had fantastic support over the years. We first started selling to local stores and then one of our first big customers was the old Roches Stores in Cork who allowed me to display the relish on their shelf free of charge.”

Her daughter Maxine took over as general manager of the company which now employs 33 staff and makes a variety of products including relishes, mayonnaise, pasta sauces and dressings.

Ballymaloe products can be found in the UK, Germany, the Netherlands, Australia and the US.