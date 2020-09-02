Basketball legend Michael Jordan to invest in Paddy Power's US rival

That deal followed a failed merger between DraftKings and FanDuel.
Basketball legend Michael Jordan to invest in Paddy Power's US rival
Wednesday, September 02, 2020 - 19:10 PM
Geoff Percival

Basketball legend Michael Jordan is to take an undisclosed equity stake in DraftKings, the main rival of Paddy Power owner Flutter Entertainment in the US fantasy sports betting market.

Flutter acquired FanDuel – DraftKings’ main rival – in 2018. 

That deal followed a failed merger between DraftKings and FanDuel.

DraftKings said Mr Jordan – the former Chicago Bulls legend – will also take a seat on its board, acting as a special advisor.

Mr Jordan has agreed to take an equity interest in DraftKings and will provide strategic and creative advice on areas including product development and marketing, the sports betting company said.

DraftKings was taken public earlier this year by an entity founded by Hollywood executives Jeff Sagansky and Harry Sloan in a deal that valued the company at $3.3bn.

The announcement added nearly $800m to the company’s market value, which stood at $13.1bn.

There has been long-term optimism in the growing market for US sports gambling, even as the Covid-19 pandemic has led to broadcast networks and sports leagues either postponing or rescheduling games and seasons.

Presenting Flutter's interim financial results last week, the group's chief financial officer Jonathan Hill said the US is Flutter’s “single biggest growth opportunity” and the group hopes to have a presence in nine states by the end of this year.

-Additional reporting Reuters

Read More

Paschal Donohoe warns of uncertainty as deficit rises

More in this section

Facebook to ban adverts containing hate speech Facebook India bosses grilled over alleged bias
Coronavirus - Tue Apr 14, 2020 Virgin Atlantic bailout cleared by High Court in UK
Ryanair Jet airplanes interior view Ryanair's August traffic up 59% month on month to 7 million

Latest

Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices