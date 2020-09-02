Eir earnings rise by €22m after reducing operating costs 

Eir said it held a strong cash position of €255m at the end of June.
Eir earnings rise by €22m after reducing operating costs 

Eir said it now has 962,000 broadband customers, 1.1m mobile customers and 78,000 TV customers. Picture: Maxwells

Wednesday, September 02, 2020 - 18:09 PM

Telecoms firm eir saw its revenues decline by €25m in the year up until the end of June but increased earnings by €22m after reducing operating costs.

The company said its results for the full year were in line with expectations. Full-year reported revenue declined by 2%, while adjusted earnings before interest increased by 4% and operating costs were reduced by 7%. Eir said it held a strong cash position of €255m at the end of June.

The company said there was strong year on year increases in fibre broadband and postpay mobile customers, further quarter on quarter growth in TV customers, and continued growth in multi-play product bundling.

The company said it continues to roll out 5G coverage which is now available in 21 towns and cities. Eir said it now has 962,000 broadband customers, 1.1m mobile customers, and 78,000 TV customers.

CEO Carolan Lennon said that while pandemic restrictions are being gradually eased, the situation continues to remain very uncertain and there is unlikely to be a return to normal any time soon. 

She said: “Our network has proven exceptionally resilient, thanks to our significant investment in recent years, including the rollout of our high-speed fibre network across Ireland, the upgrade and expansion of our 4G mobile network, and the rollout of Ireland’s largest 5G network."

